Haula had no shots and a minus-1 rating in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Haula has struggled to generate offense lately despite seeing significant ice time -- he skated 19:45 in Sunday's loss, including 1:33 on the power play. His last multi-point game came Feb. 6, and Haula has just three goals and three assists in 20 subsequent appearances. Overall, Haula's at 14 goals and 31 points in 62 games.