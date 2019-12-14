Play

The Devils recalled Cormier from ECHL Adirondack on Saturday.

New Jersey placed Louis Domingue (lower body) on injured reserve in a corresponding move, so Cormier will take over as the team's backup netminder for the foreseeable future. The 22-year-old has posted a 3.77 GAA and .884 save percentage in seven AHL appearances this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories