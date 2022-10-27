Bernier (hip) is practicing Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Bernier is still recovering from his January hip surgery but could be ready to return shortly. He will battle Mackenzie Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek for playing time and he is likely the third option when he returns. He is on long-term injured reserve and can't return until Nov. 3 against Edmonton at the earliest.
