Bernier (hip) announced Monday that he has retired from the NHL after 14 seasons.

Bernier posted a mark of 165-163-40 with 18 shutouts, a 2.78 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 404 career regular-season games for the Kings, Maple Leafs, Ducks, Avalanche, Red Wings and Devils. The 35-year-old netminder didn't see any playing time with New Jersey in 2022-23 because of a hip injury.