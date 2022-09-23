Bernier (hip) faced shots during practice Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Bernier remains officially on injured reserve as he recovers from hip surgery he underwent in January. The 34-year-old shared a net with camp invitee Isaac Poulter during the Devils' third practice session. Bernier may have a tough time establishing an NHL position in 2022-23, as Mackenzie Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek are likely to hold down the top jobs this year.