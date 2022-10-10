Bernier (hip) was moved to long-term injured reserve Monday by New Jersey.
Bernier underwent hip surgery on Jan. 4 and won't be an option for the Devils for the start of the 2022-23 season. He will need to be on the sidelines for at least 10 games and 24 days of the NHL season after being placed on LTIR.
More News
-
Devils' Jonathan Bernier: Faces shots in practice•
-
Devils' Jonathan Bernier: Undergoes season-ending surgery•
-
Devils' Jonathan Bernier: Injury situation clarified•
-
Devils' Jonathan Bernier: Lands on IR•
-
Devils' Jonathan Bernier: Blitzed against Winnipeg•
-
Devils' Jonathan Bernier: Facing Jets Friday•