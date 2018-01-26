Appleby allowed three goals on 27 shots during Thursday's 3-0 loss to Nashville.

This was the first start of Appleby's career, and it proved to be a tough task. He recorded an underwhelming .888 save percentage and 3.21 GAA through 16 games with AHL Binghamton, so fantasy expectations should remain in check. However, Appleby appears to be the No. 1 in New Jersey until Cory Schneider (lower body) or Keith Kinkaid (groin) are healthy enough to patrol the blue paint, so the North Bay, Ont. native could be a streaming option immediately following the All-Star break.