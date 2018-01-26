Devils' Ken Appleby: Makes 24 saves in loss to Preds
Appleby allowed three goals on 27 shots during Thursday's 3-0 loss to Nashville.
This was the first start of Appleby's career, and it proved to be a tough task. He recorded an underwhelming .888 save percentage and 3.21 GAA through 16 games with AHL Binghamton, so fantasy expectations should remain in check. However, Appleby appears to be the No. 1 in New Jersey until Cory Schneider (lower body) or Keith Kinkaid (groin) are healthy enough to patrol the blue paint, so the North Bay, Ont. native could be a streaming option immediately following the All-Star break.
More News
-
Devils' Ken Appleby: Guarding cage Thursday•
-
Devils' Ken Appleby: Faces four shots in relief duty•
-
Devils' Ken Appleby: Perfect in relief in NHL debut•
-
Devils' Ken Appleby: Back in NHL under emergency condition•
-
Devils' Ken Appleby: Goes back to minor league•
-
Devils' Ken Appleby: Recalled from AHL•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...