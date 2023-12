Appleby was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Saturday.

Appleby was the backup goaltender for the Islanders on Friday as Ilya Sorokin picked up the start, while Semyon Varlamov was out with an undisclosed injury. Appleby is 5-4-0 with a 2.86 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 10 AHL games this season.