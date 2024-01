Appleby was called up from AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday.

Semyon Varlamov sustained an undisclosed injury during Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to Colorado. If Varlamov isn't available for Thursday's game against Arizona, then Appleby will likely back up Ilya Sorokin. Appleby has a 2.88 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 11 contests with Bridgeport this season.