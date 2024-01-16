Appleby allowed two goals in the third period in relief of Ilya Sorokin in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

The Islanders looked for a spark by pulling Ilya Sorokin after giving up three goals in the first two periods and starting Appleby in the third. The change did not work as Appleby gave up a shorthanded goal to Joel Eriksson Ek on an odd-man rush late in the period and Marc-Andre Fleury kicked out every shot thrown his way for his 74th career shutout. Keep an eye out for who will make the next start for the Islanders as they play the Jets in a back-to-back game Tuesday night.