Domingue stopped 11 of 12 shots in 24:58 of work after replacing an ineffective MacKenzie Blackwood in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

The Devils made a push after Domingue entered the game, but they were unable to solve Igor Shesterkin in the opposing net while New York tacked on an insurance tally in the third. Domingue didn't factor into the decision as Blackwood took the loss. Expect to see Domingue start either Saturday in Washington or Sunday against the Lightning. He won't be a recommended fantasy option in either matchup.