Domingue won't be in the lineup versus San Jose on Thursday for precautionary reasons, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The Devils recalled Cory Schneider from AHL Binghamton to serve as the backup to MacKenzie Blackwood, further increasing the speculation that Domingue is going to be shipped out prior to Monday's trade deadline. Where the netminder lands remains to be seen, but there are certainly contenders that could use a solid veteran backup down the stretch, including Colorado and Edmonton.