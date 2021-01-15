Wood scored a goal on a team-high five shots and added four PIM in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Bruins.

Wood certainly left an impression on Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, scoring New Jersey's first goal and also committing a pair of goaltender interference penalties. The physical winger scored just 21 goals in the previous two seasons combined after potting 19 in 2017-18, but Wood did a good job wreaking havoc in front of Rask in this one and should increase his scoring output if he can bring this level of intensity on a nightly basis.