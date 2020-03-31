Devils' P.K. Subban: Best social media follow

Subban was voted the best social media follow in the NHLPA's player poll.

Prior to the league shutdown, Subban notched four assists in his previous five games but will likely want to put this year behind him considering he managed just 18 points in 68 contests this season. The Devils will be on the hook for Subban's $9 million cap hit for another two years unless they consider exposing him in the 2021 Seattle expansion draft.