Devils' P.K. Subban: Best social media follow
Subban was voted the best social media follow in the NHLPA's player poll.
Prior to the league shutdown, Subban notched four assists in his previous five games but will likely want to put this year behind him considering he managed just 18 points in 68 contests this season. The Devils will be on the hook for Subban's $9 million cap hit for another two years unless they consider exposing him in the 2021 Seattle expansion draft.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.