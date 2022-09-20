Subban will call it a career and end his playing career, he announced on social media Tuesday.

Subban spent 13 seasons playing in the NHL for Montreal, Nashville and New Jersey for which he appeared in 834 games. The blueliner won the Norris Trophy as the league's top defenseman back in 2012-13 but had limited postseason success, appearing in one Stanley Cup Finals back in 2016-17 with the Predators. Still, during his heyday, Subban was one of the most offensively-gifted defensemen in the league, having reached the 50-point threshold three times in his career.