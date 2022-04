Subban logged an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Subban helped out on a Jesper Boqvist tally in the final minute of the second period. This ended a nine-game point drought for Subban. The 32-year-old defenseman is up to 22 points, 110 shots on net, 65 hits, 78 PIM, 80 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 70 outings. He'll likely end the year in a third-pairing role as the Devils look to evaluate younger options on their blue line.