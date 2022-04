Subban was absent from Monday's practice session with the flu, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Coach Lindy Ruff didn't provide any clarity on whether Subban would be ready to play against Ottawa on Tuesday. With just three games remaining, the Toronto native will almost certainly miss the 30-point threshold for the third straight season. Headed for free agency, Subban will be hard-pressed to avoid a significant reduction in pay from his current $9 million AAV deal.