Murray had one shot, one blocked shot and a minus-1 rating in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

This was a typical stat line for the third-pairing defenseman, who has just four assists without a goal in 23 games this season. It's safe to say a change of scenery from Columbus to New Jersey has done nothing to reinvigorate Murray's career, as the oft-injured second overall pick from the 2012 draft simply isn't an impact player.