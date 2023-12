Nosek, who hasn't played since Nov. 18 because of an upper-body injury, re-aggravated his right foot injury, which kept him out of the lineup from Oct. 16-Nov. 7. He underwent foot surgery Wednesday, and the Devils announced Friday that he's out indefinitely.

Nosek was already on injured reserve because of his upper-body issue. He has no points, four hits and three blocks in six contests this season. When Nosek is healthy, he will likely serve in a bottom-six capacity.