Nosek (undisclosed) is poised to suit up for the season finale against the Islanders on Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Nosek will rejoin the lineup after missing the previous two outings due to his undisclosed injury. It will be the 31-year-old winger's last chance to end an eight-game goal drought during which he managed just 11 shots while notching a pair of helpers. With Nosek returning to action, either Graeme Clarke or Kurtis MacDermid will be relegated to the press box.