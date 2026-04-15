Panthers' Tomas Nosek: Suffers broken leg
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nosek will miss Florida's season finale against Detroit on Wednesday because of a broken leg, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Thus ends a difficult campaign for Nosek, who was limited to 21 outings due to injury. He recorded two goals, four points, four PIM and 51 hits over those games in 2025-26. The 33-year-old is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
More News
-
Panthers' Tomas Nosek: Pots first two goals of season•
-
Panthers' Tomas Nosek: Garners first assist of season•
-
Panthers' Tomas Nosek: Activated from IR-NR•
-
Panthers' Tomas Nosek: Shifts to non-roster injured list•
-
Panthers' Tomas Nosek: Set to miss several months•
-
Panthers' Tomas Nosek: Staying with Cup champs•