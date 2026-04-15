Nosek will miss Florida's season finale against Detroit on Wednesday because of a broken leg, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Thus ends a difficult campaign for Nosek, who was limited to 21 outings due to injury. He recorded two goals, four points, four PIM and 51 hits over those games in 2025-26. The 33-year-old is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.