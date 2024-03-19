site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Devils' Tyler Wotherspoon: Back with big club
Wotherspoon was recalled by the Devils on Tuesday.
Wotherspoon will likely sit as a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game versus Pittsburgh. He hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2016-17.
