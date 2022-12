Wotherspoon was promoted from the minors Wednesday.

Wotherspoon has yet to get into an NHL game for the Devils after signing a one-year deal with the organization back in July. Instead, the blueliner has featured exclusively in the minors, notching nine points in 23 games for AHL Utica. With both John Marino (upper body) and Ryan Graves (lower body) on the shelf, Wotherspoon figures to be in contention for a spot on the third pairing with both Nikita Okhotyuk and Kevin Bahl.