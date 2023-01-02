site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: devils-tyler-wotherspoon-heads-to-ahl | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Devils' Tyler Wotherspoon: Heads to AHL
By
RotoWire Staff
Jan 2, 2023
at
10:39 am ET
•
1 min read
Wotherspoon was assigned to AHL Utica on Monday.
The
Devils got Ryan Graves (lower body) back in the lineup Sunday against Carolina. Wotherspoon didn't see any NHL action during his stint with the big club. He has two goals and seven assists in 23 AHL outings this season.
More News
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11/27/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
11/23/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
10/04/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
07/14/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
10/13/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read