Agozzino was traded from the Sharks to the Ducks on Tuesday in exchange for Andrej Sustr.

Agozzino got into four games with the Sharks last season, posting a goal, two assists and 12 hits. The 32-year-old veteran will compete for a bottom-six job with the Ducks, but he'll likely spend the bulk of the year with AHL San Diego. With AHL San Jose, he had 61 points in 63 games in 2022-23. He previously played in the Ducks' organization in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.