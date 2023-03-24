Agozzino scored a shorthanded goal on three shots, logged five hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Canucks.

Agozzino is making the most of his time in the NHL, with two points through two contests this season. He scored in the third period Thursday to briefly cut the deficit to 4-2. The 32-year-old forward has never had more than three points in a season, and his tally Thursday was his first career shorthanded point. He saw time on the Logan Couture line at even strength, so it's possible Agozzino could be an ultra-budget option in DFS if he can keep that place in the lineup.