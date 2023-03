Agozzino notched an assist and four hits in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Agozzino played in his first game since Nov. 14, 2021, and he was able to pick up an assist on Steven Lorentz's second-period tally. The 32-year-old Agozzino shouldn't be expected to see much more than fourth-line usage going forward. He'll likely fill in as long as Evgeny Svechnikov (lower body) is out.