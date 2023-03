Agozzino was called up from the AHL on Sunday.

William Eklund was sent down in a corresponding move. Agozzino has played just four games at the NHL level since 2020. He has two goals and seven assists in 47 career games. The 32-year-old winger figures to fill a bottom-six role and shouldn't offer much for fantasy purposes. Agozzino has had a strong season in the AHL however, tallying 24 goals and 28 assists in 55 games.