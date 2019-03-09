Ducks' Devin Shore: Ready to rock
Shore (lower body) will play in Friday's game versus the Canadiens.
Shore missed the last two games, and it's a good thing he's ready to go since center Ryan Kesler (hip) won't be playing. Shore is expected to center the third line, and he'll look to get his offense rolling after posting just three points over the last 12 games.
