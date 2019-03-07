Ducks' Devin Shore: Scratched after all
Updating a previous note, Shore (lower body) will actually sit out Wednesday against the Blues, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Shore was apparently on the ice for warmups, which is a good sign, but he will ultimately miss his second straight contest. Stephens mentioned that he didn't see Sam Steel on the ice for warmups, but clarified that he was indeed out there and will draw in again for Shore.
