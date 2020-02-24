Ducks' Devin Shore: Tallies in overtime loss
Shore scored a goal and dished three hits in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
Shore tied the game at one in the dying seconds of the first period, but his contribution was surpassed by multiple big performances on both teams. The 25-year-old seems to have reclaimed his spot in the lineup lately -- he's posted four points in his last eight games. He's at 10 points, 47 shots and 47 hits through 39 games this season. Shore will likely peak at a fourth-line role, which likely won't interest fantasy owners.
