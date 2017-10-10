Play

Ducks' John Gibson: Burned by Flames

Gibson allowed two goals on 29 shots in a 2-0 loss to visiting Calgary on Monday.

Unfortunately, Gibson was on the negative end of a rather significant milestone -- this was the first time the Flames have won in Anaheim in over 13 years (25 games). Still, the young American didn't play poorly and will continue to log the majority of the starts for the Quackers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories