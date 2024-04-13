Gibson allowed six goals on 27 shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

The Ducks were all-around awful over the first two periods, and a rally in the third wasn't quite enough to bail out Gibson's poor play. The 30-year-old hadn't played over the previous five contests, but the time with an upper-body injury didn't help him shake his losing streak, which is now at seven games with a 5.61 GAA and an .836 save percentage in that span. Overall, Gibson has gone 13-27-2 with a 3.54 GAA and an .888 save percentage through 46 appearances in the latest of now five straight disappointing campaigns. Lukas Dostal is likely to start Saturday in Los Angeles, and it's unclear which goalie will get the nod for the season finale in Vegas on Thursday.