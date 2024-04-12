Gibson (upper body) will start in Friday's home tilt versus Calgary, according to Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West.

Gibson is making his first appearance since March 30. He stopped 31 of 37 shots en route to a 6-1 loss to Edmonton in that contest. That defeat was the latest setback in what's been a challenging campaign for the 30-year-old goaltender -- he has a 13-26-2 record, 3.48 GAA and .890 save percentage across 45 appearances. The Flames might be a somewhat favorable matchup, though. Calgary ranks 20th offensively with 3.01 goals per game.