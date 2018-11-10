Ducks' John Gibson: Draws Friday night start

Gibson will start Friday's game versus the Wild, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

It's been a tough season for Gibson, as he sports a .933 save percentage but has a 5-5-3 record since the Ducks are scoring just 1.6 times per game. The Wild enter this matchup winning three of the last four games and scoring 15 goals in that span. Gibson remains a risky option due to the flaky offensive support and tough opponent.