Gibson will be in the road goal versus Buffalo on Saturday, Lisa Dillman of the Orange County Register reports.

Gibson came on in relief of Anthony Stolarz on Thursday and turned aside all 18 shots to pick up the victory. Gibson is 8-19-4 with a 4.04 GAA and .896 save percentage for the lowly Ducks. He will face the Sabres, who are the second highest scoring team in the NHL, averaging 3.75 goals per game.