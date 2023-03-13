Gibson allowed five goals on 36 shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Predators.

Gibson never had a lead to protect in the game, though he was good enough to keep the Ducks within two goals. They twice bounced back from such deficits, but Thomas Novak's second goal of the game at 1:12 of overtime was enough to hand Gibson the loss. The 29-year-old has enjoyed a pretty solid stretch of late, but this game looked much more like his work on the year as a whole. He's at 14-24-8 with a 3.85 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 46 outings. The Ducks' homestand continues Wednesday against the Islanders.