Ducks' John Gibson: Gets road assignment versus Wings

Gibson will field shots from the Red Wings in Detroit on Tuesday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Anaheim has accumulated 15 goals over its past five games, but none of its players are riding an active goal or assist streak, which is a trend to consider as fantasy owners should be interested to know how likely Gibson is to defeat a Red Wings club that's been relatively easy to solve this season (23rd in goals allowed per game). The American netminder, who's been above-average across the board -- with the exception of shutouts (1) -- needs just one more victory to join the 20-win club for the third straight season. He's sporting robust peripherals, including a .923 save percentage through 42 contests.