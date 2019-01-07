Ducks' John Gibson: Hung out to dry

Gibson made 20 saves in Sunday's 4-0 home loss to the Oilers.

Gibson saw the puck travel past him three times in the first period and once more in the second, with Edmonton getting a skater from each line to bulge twine in support of Cam Talbot for the goalie's first shutout of the season. You would have to flash back to Dec. 17 to see the last time Gibson skated off with a win -- he has permitted 20 goals on 210 shots for an underwhelming .904 save percentage in that seven-game span.