Ducks' John Gibson: In net Wednesday

Gibson will defend the twine Wednesday against the Penguins, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Gibson has been tremendous in the net recently, allowing two goals or fewer in five of his last seven starts and no more than three goals, compiling a 1.71 GAA and a .938 save percentage over that span. With Matt Murray (personal) away from the team, he will likely square off against Tristan Jarry in net Wednesday.