Ducks' John Gibson: In net Wednesday
Gibson will defend the twine Wednesday against the Penguins, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.
Gibson has been tremendous in the net recently, allowing two goals or fewer in five of his last seven starts and no more than three goals, compiling a 1.71 GAA and a .938 save percentage over that span. With Matt Murray (personal) away from the team, he will likely square off against Tristan Jarry in net Wednesday.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...