Ducks' John Gibson: Looks to bounce back against Sabres
Gibson will patrol the home crease in Wednesday's game against the Sabres, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
The Bruins lit up Gibson for four goals on 23 shots in his last outing, so he'll look to get back on track. The red-hot Sabres are coming to town with a three-game win streak where they piled up 11 total goals, including three on the power play, so Gibson will be tested to avoid dropping his third straight start.
