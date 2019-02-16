Ducks' John Gibson: Remains on shelf Friday
Gibson (upper body) won't play in Friday's home game versus the Bruins, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Kevin Boyle will make his second career start and veteran Ryan Miller will serve as the backup. Gibson remains on injured reserve but can be activated at any point, with his next chance being Sunday's home matchup versus the Capitals.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...