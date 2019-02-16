Ducks' John Gibson: Remains on shelf Friday

Gibson (upper body) won't play in Friday's home game versus the Bruins, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Kevin Boyle will make his second career start and veteran Ryan Miller will serve as the backup. Gibson remains on injured reserve but can be activated at any point, with his next chance being Sunday's home matchup versus the Capitals.

