Ducks' John Gibson: Set to start Sunday

Gibson led his team onto the ice and will get the starting nod Sunday against New Jersey, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Since the beginning of March, Gibson has been on a tear, reeling off a 2.16 GAA and a .933 save percentage while also posting a 5-2 record. Although Gibson will be at home, the Devils could provide a strong test -- they've won three straight and have had their offense rolling, scoring 22 goals in their last five games.