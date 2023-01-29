Gibson stopped 33 of 34 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Coyotes.

The ineptitude of each team's offense covered the defenses' usual struggles, allowing Gibson to turn in a strong performance. This was his third win in his last four outings, and he's allowed just 10 goals over that span. The 29-year-old netminder improved to 10-20-4 with a 3.96 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 34 appearances this season. The Ducks' first game after the bye week and All-Star break is Feb. 6 versus the Stars, which would be a tough matchup if Gibson gets the nod.