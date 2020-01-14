Ducks' John Gibson: Surrenders four goals

Gibson allowed four goals on 34 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Gibson has now lost five of his last six starts, with 22 goals against in that span. The 26-year-old is 13-19-3 with a 2.99 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 35 starts this season. Playing for the Pacific Division's cellar-dwellers isn't doing Gibson any favors, and his individual play hasn't been enough to impress fantasy owners in recent weeks.