Ducks' John Gibson: Surrenders four goals
Gibson allowed four goals on 34 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.
Gibson has now lost five of his last six starts, with 22 goals against in that span. The 26-year-old is 13-19-3 with a 2.99 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 35 starts this season. Playing for the Pacific Division's cellar-dwellers isn't doing Gibson any favors, and his individual play hasn't been enough to impress fantasy owners in recent weeks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.