Gibson stopped 33 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.

Buffalo jumped out to a 2-0 lead before Anaheim rallied back in the second to tie things at 3-3, but the final frame was all Sabres. It's the fourth time in his last five starts Gibson has coughed up at least six goals, and despite a shutout against the Stars on Jan. 4, the veteran netminder has a rough .885 save percentage through eight appearances on the month.