Gibson stopped 41 of 44 shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Gibson hasn't stolen many games this season, but this was one of them. The Avalanche led 3-2 after two periods, but the Ducks' offense scored three times in the third and Gibson made it stand for a surprising win. He's allowed three or fewer goals in just three of nine outings in January, one of which was a relief appearance. The 29-year-old netminder improved to 9-20-4 with a 4.07 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 33 contests. The Ducks' last game before the bye week is at home Saturday versus the Coyotes -- Anthony Stolarz beat them earlier in the week in Arizona, so it's unclear which goalie will tend the twine for Anaheim.