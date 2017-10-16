Play

Ducks' John Gibson: Will start Sunday

Gibson (upper body) will be in the crease Sunday evening against Buffalo, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson left Friday's contest against the Avalanche with a minor injury, but he's evidently good to go against the visiting Sabres. His 2.80 GAA doesn't do him justice compared to a solid .923 save percentage through five starts, so hopefully the Ducks will be able to limit some of the shots against their No. 1 netminder Sunday.

