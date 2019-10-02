The Ducks assigned Mahura to AHL San Diego on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old spent last season playing 40 games in the AHL and 17 games in the NHL, and could be headed for a similar output for the 2019-20 campaign. Mahura put up just five points at the NHL level, suggesting he hasn't supplanted himself as a fantasy asset yet. He'll likely be one of the first call ups should injuries arise to the defensive corps.