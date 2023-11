Mahura (lower body) was put on injured reserve Friday, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Mahura couldn't complete Thursday's 2-1 loss to LA because of the injury. He has five assists, 11 hits and 10 blocks in 16 contests this campaign. Moving him to IR means the 25-year-old defenseman is ineligible to return until next Friday's game against Winnipeg at the earliest. Mike Reilly will likely draw into the lineup while Mahura is unavailable.